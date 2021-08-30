The Chief Executive Officer of Kure Technologies (Other OTC: UBSBF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Kure Technologies (UBSBF – Research Report), Alex Dolgonos, sold shares of UBSBF for $15.2K.

UBSBF’s market cap is $4.82 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -17.20. Currently, Kure Technologies has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15.2K worth of UBSBF shares and purchased $7,891 worth of UBSBF shares.

Kure Technologies, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital wireless broadband solutions for the telecommunications and broadcast industries. The company was founded on May 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.