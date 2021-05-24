The Chief Executive Officer of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (Other OTC: KLKBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLKBF – Research Report), Oi Hian Lee, bought shares of KLKBF for $2.56M.

Based on Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion and quarterly net profit of $490 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.8 billion and had a net profit of $27.89 million. KLKBF’s market cap is $5.45 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.70. Currently, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd has an average volume of .

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd. engages in the production and processing of palm products and natural rubber. It operates through the following segments: Plantation, Manufacturing, Property Development, Investment Holding, and Others. The Plantation segment involves in the cultivation and processing of palm and rubber products; refining and trading of palm products; and kernel crushing. The Manufacturing segment produces oleochemicals, non-ionic surfactants and esters, rubber gloves, parquet flooring products, and pharmaceutical products. The Property Development segment develops residential and commercial properties. The Investment Holding segment comprises of placement of deposits with licensed banks, investment in fixed income trust funds, and investment in quoted and unquoted corporations. The Others segment includes farming, management services, and money lending activities. The company was founded on July 6, 1973 and is headquartered in Ipoh, Malaysia.