The Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics (Other OTC: KHTRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF – Research Report), Jonathan Ross Goodman, bought shares of KHTRF for $51.65K.

In addition to Jonathan Ross Goodman, one other KHTRF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Knight Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.24 million and quarterly net profit of $18.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.96 million. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 19.00K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.65, reflecting a -26.9% downside. Six different firms, including Mackie Research and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in November 2020, KHTRF received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.