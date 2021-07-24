The Chief Executive Officer of Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) (Other OTC: KNDYF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) (KNDYF – Research Report), Timothy Mccutcheon., bought shares of KNDYF for $8,000.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) has an average volume of 25.40K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Borubai project in the Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on November 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.