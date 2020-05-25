The Chief Executive Officer of Itasca Capital (Other OTC: ICLTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Itasca Capital (ICLTF – Research Report), Larry Gene Swets, bought shares of ICLTF for $22.88K.

Following this transaction Larry Gene Swets’ holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $1.18 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ICLTF’s market cap is $7.76 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 153.10. Currently, Itasca Capital has an average volume of .

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Itasca Capital Ltd. engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.