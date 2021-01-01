The Chief Executive Officer of IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of IMV (IMV – Research Report), Frederic Ors, bought shares of IMV for $60.72K.

Following this transaction Frederic Ors’ holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $769.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.82 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, IMV has an average volume of 190.10K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.17, reflecting a -56.5% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.