The Chief Executive Officer of Impala Platinum Holdings (Other OTC: IMPUF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUF – Research Report), Nicolaas Johannes Muller, sold shares of IMPUF for $88.63M.

In addition to Nicolaas Johannes Muller, 13 other IMPUF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Nicolaas Johannes Muller’s last IMPUF Sell transaction on March 05, 2021, the stock climbed by 3.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.10 and a one-year low of $4.60. IMPUF’s market cap is $14.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.70. Currently, Impala Platinum Holdings has an average volume of 200.

The insider sentiment on Impala Platinum Holdings has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.