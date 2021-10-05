The Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox (Other OTC: HCXLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox (HCXLF – Research Report), Bronislaw Bronek.Edmund Masojada, bought shares of HCXLF for $125.6K.

Following Bronislaw Bronek.Edmund Masojada’s last HCXLF Buy transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.2%. In addition to Bronislaw Bronek.Edmund Masojada, one other HCXLF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HCXLF’s market cap is $4.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -172.10. The company has a one-year high of $14.56 and a one-year low of $10.60. Currently, Hiscox has an average volume of .

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $13.57, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hiscox has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions. The Hiscox London Market segment comprises the internationally traded insurance business written by the group’s London-based underwriters. The Hiscox Re & ILS segment is the reinsurance division of the company, combining underwriting platforms in Bermuda, London, and Paris. The Corporate Centre segment consists of the investment return, finance costs and administrative costs associated with Group management activities. The company was founded on September 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.