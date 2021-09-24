The Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Gold Mining Co is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF – Research Report), Peter Steenkamp, exercised options to sell 8,028 HGMCF shares for a total transaction value of $379.2K.

In addition to Peter Steenkamp, 5 other HGMCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HGMCF’s market cap is $1.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a one-year high of $5.80 and a one-year low of $3.20. Currently, Harmony Gold Mining Co has an average volume of .

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines and open-pit operation, sales and financial management, and land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.