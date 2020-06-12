The Chief Executive Officer of Hargreaves Lansdown is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF – Research Report), Christopher Hill, exercised options to sell 4,293 HRGLF shares for a total transaction value of $70.42K.

This recent transaction decreases Christopher Hill’s holding in the company by 19% to a total of $591.6K. In addition to Christopher Hill, 2 other HRGLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $27.71 and a one-year low of $13.82. Currently, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.25.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $18.34, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform. The Discretionary/Managed division involves in the provision of managed services such as portfolio management service and multi-manager funds. The Third Party/Other Services division includes activities relating to the broking of third party investments and pensions, certificated share dealing and niche services. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.