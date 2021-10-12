The Chief Executive Officer of Grown Rogue International (Other OTC: GRUSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Grown Rogue International (GRUSF – Research Report), J Obie Strickler, bought shares of GRUSF for $2,075.

Based on Grown Rogue International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.54 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,427,212. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.19 million. Currently, Grown Rogue International has an average volume of 51.50K. GRUSF’s market cap is $16.12 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.