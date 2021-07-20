The Chief Executive Officer of GoldHaven Resources (Other OTC: GHVNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of GoldHaven Resources (GHVNF – Research Report), Gerhard Daniel Schieber, bought shares of GHVNF for $5,100.

This recent transaction increases Gerhard Daniel Schieber’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $590.8K.

Currently, GoldHaven Resources has an average volume of 36.86K. The company has a one-year high of $0.87 and a one-year low of $0.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.4K worth of GHVNF shares and purchased $5,100 worth of GHVNF shares.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian Junior exploration company with prospective gold projects located in the Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile. The Company’s corporate goal is to identify and capitalize on valuable precious metals projects in mineral-rich districts with stable political jurisdictions.