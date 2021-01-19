The Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf Holdings (Other OTC: GLDFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF – Research Report), Jeffrey Brooks Yapp, bought shares of GLDFF for $200K.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Brooks Yapp’s holding in the company was increased by 15% to a total of $711.4K. In addition to Jeffrey Brooks Yapp, 5 other GLDFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Golden Leaf Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.2 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,721,166. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.09 million.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the development, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It offers products under the Golden XTRX, Proper, and Left Coast Connection brands. The company was founded on April 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.