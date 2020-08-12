The Chief Executive Officer of Goldcliff Resource (Other OTC: GCFFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldcliff Resource (GCFFF – Research Report), George Walter Sanders, bought shares of GCFFF for $280K.

This recent transaction increases George Walter Sanders’ holding in the company by 27% to a total of $1.16 million.

George Walter Sanders' trades have generated a -5.0% average return based on past transactions.

Goldcliff Resource Corp. operates as a mine development company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the projects Panorama Ridge Gold, Ainsworth Silver, and Pine Grove. The company was founded by Leonard William Saleken in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.