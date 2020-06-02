The Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields (Other OTC: GFIOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields (GFIOF – Research Report), Nicholas J Holland, sold shares of GFIOF for $2.77M.

Following Nicholas J Holland’s last GFIOF Sell transaction on March 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

GFIOF’s market cap is $6.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.50. The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $4.09. Currently, Gold Fields has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Gold Fields has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.