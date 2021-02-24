The Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields (GFIOF – Research Report), Nicholas J Holland, exercised options to sell 914,324 GFIOF shares for a total transaction value of $114.9M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.00 and a one-year low of $4.09. GFIOF’s market cap is $8.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.10. Currently, Gold Fields has an average volume of .

Nicholas J Holland’s trades have generated a 3.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.