The Chief Executive Officer of GFL Environmental is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of GFL Environmental (GFL – Research Report), Patrick Joseph Dovigi, exercised options to sell 500,000 GFL shares for a total transaction value of $15.92M.

Following Patrick Joseph Dovigi’s last GFL Sell transaction on June 07, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Based on GFL Environmental’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and GAAP net loss of -$226,200,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $931 million and had a GAAP net loss of $278 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.70 and a one-year low of $17.19. Currently, GFL Environmental has an average volume of 369.64K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.64, reflecting a -11.5% downside.

GFL Environmental Holdings Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provide remediation of contaminated soils as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation and shoring services.