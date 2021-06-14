The Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite (Other OTC: FCSMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite (FCSMF – Research Report), Marc Roy, bought shares of FCSMF for $50K.

This recent transaction increases Marc Roy’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $508.1K. In addition to Marc Roy, one other FCSMF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

FCSMF’s market cap is $36.69 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.60. Currently, Focus Graphite has an average volume of 115.01K.

The insider sentiment on Focus Graphite has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its project areas include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, Lac Guinecourt, and Kwyjibo. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.