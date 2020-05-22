The Chief Executive Officer of Fireswirl Tech (Other OTC: FRWRF) is Buying Shares

On May 20, the Chief Executive Officer of Fireswirl Tech (FRWRF – Research Report), Rana Gurvinder Vig, bought shares of FRWRF for $57K.

Currently, Fireswirl Tech has an average volume of 500. FRWRF’s market cap is $281.6K and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.20.

Fireswirl Technologies Inc is the Canada-based company. The company through its subsidiaries focus on conducting e-commerce, including operating official online stores for international brands in China and reselling branded products on these online stores and online store content development and deployment. Its e-commerce platform provides an integrated view to brand owner to manage all Internet sales channels within a single online console. In addition, the company also engaged in technology development and deployment. Most of its revenue comes from the Canada market while it also has a presence in the China market.