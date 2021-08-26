The Chief Executive Officer of Exro Technologies (Other OTC: EXROF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Exro Technologies (EXROF – Research Report), Sue Ozdemir, bought shares of EXROF for $9,748.

Following this transaction Sue Ozdemir’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $106.9K. In addition to Sue Ozdemir, one other EXROF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Exro Technologies has an average volume of 99.02K. The company has a one-year high of $3.30 and a one-year low of $2.14. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.83.

Starting in September 2020, EXROF received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Exro Technologies has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Exro Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of electronics for electric motors, batteries and generators. It focuses on developing and commercializing dynamic power management technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines worldwide. The company was founded by Jonathan Ritchey on February 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.