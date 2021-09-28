The Chief Executive Officer of EasyJet (Other OTC: EJTTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), Johan Lundgren, bought shares of EJTTF for $108.4K.

Following this transaction Johan Lundgren’s holding in the company was increased by 66% to a total of $647.4K. In addition to Johan Lundgren, 12 other EJTTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.03. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of .

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.11, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Five different firms, including Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.