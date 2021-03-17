The Chief Executive Officer of DRDGOLD (Other OTC: DRDGF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of DRDGOLD (DRDGF – Research Report), Niel Pretorius, sold shares of DRDGF for $375K.

DRDGF’s market cap is $874 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.50. Currently, DRDGOLD has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.41.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.