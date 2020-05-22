The Chief Executive Officer of Datable Technology (Other OTC: TTMZF) is Selling Shares

On May 20, the Chief Executive Officer of Datable Technology (TTMZF – Research Report), Robert Craig, sold shares of TTMZF for $41.83K.

In addition to Robert Craig, one other TTMZF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Datable Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $425.1K and GAAP net loss of -$773,928. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $614.4K. Currently, Datable Technology has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Datable Technology has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Datable Technology Corp, formerly 3TL Technologies Corp is a Canada-based technology company. It is operating in the consumer Internet advertising sector. It is a provider of digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining and loyalty solutions. The company’s core product is Platform3, a Software-as-a-Service consumer marketing platform, which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.