The Chief Executive Officer of Cross River Ventures (Other OTC: CSRVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Cross River Ventures (CSRVF – Research Report), Alexander Klenman, bought shares of CSRVF for $3,200.

Following this transaction Alexander Klenman’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $58.28K.

Currently, Cross River Ventures has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.22 and a one-year low of $0.01.

Cross River Ventures Corp is engaged in identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties.