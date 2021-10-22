The Chief Executive Officer of Critical Elements (Other OTC: CRECF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Critical Elements (CRECF – Research Report), Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, sold shares of CRECF for $1.09M.

This is Lavallée’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. In addition to Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, 2 other CRECF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

CRECF’s market cap is $264 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -108.70. Currently, Critical Elements has an average volume of 118.72K. The company has a one-year high of $1.52 and a one-year low of $0.42.

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée's trades have generated a -46.4% average return based on past transactions.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its project includes Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.