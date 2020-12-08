The Chief Executive Officer of Cresco Labs (Other OTC: CRLBF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Cresco Labs (CRLBF – Research Report), Charles Ian Bachtell, sold shares of CRLBF for $16.38M.

In addition to Charles Ian Bachtell, 5 other CRLBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cresco Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $153 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,459,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.78 and a one-year low of $1.94. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.40.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.61, reflecting a -31.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $36.2M worth of CRLBF shares and purchased $99.29K worth of CRLBF shares. The insider sentiment on Cresco Labs has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cresco Labs Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of cannabis. The company distribute its products to dispensaries nationwide, including several dispensaries owned and operated by its team. Its product includes Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s. All the revenues of the company were generated in the United States. It has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Maryland, and Arizona.