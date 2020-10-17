The Chief Executive Officer of Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Corvus Gold (KOR – Research Report), Jeffrey A Pontius, sold shares of KOR for $898.5K.

In addition to Jeffrey A Pontius, 4 other KOR executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Jeffrey A Pontius’ last KOR Sell transaction on November 20, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Corvus Gold has an average volume of 343.10K. The company has a one-year high of $3.29 and a one-year low of $0.72. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.50.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.