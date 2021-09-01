The Chief Executive Officer of CloudMD Software & Services (Other OTC: DOCRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF – Research Report), Essam Hamza, bought shares of DOCRF for $8,650.

This is Hamza’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:EMH back in December 2014 In addition to Essam Hamza, one other DOCRF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on CloudMD Software & Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.78 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,301,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.77 million. DOCRF’s market cap is $316 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.20. Currently, CloudMD Software & Services has an average volume of 136.81K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.65, reflecting a -61.6% downside. Starting in September 2020, DOCRF received 29 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

