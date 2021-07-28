The Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals (Other OTC: CLRMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals (CLRMF – Research Report), Abraham Peter Drost, bought shares of CLRMF for $5,400.

This is Drost’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:PDM back in July 2016 In addition to Abraham Peter Drost, 2 other CLRMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Clean Air Metals has an average volume of 14.03K.

Clean Air Metals Inc is a platinum and palladium exploration company focused on its flagship Thunder bay north and Escape lake projects located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.