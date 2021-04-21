The Chief Executive Officer of Clarkson is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Clarkson (CKNHF – Research Report), Andrew Leigh Case, exercised options to sell 4,992 CKNHF shares for a total transaction value of $142K.

Following Andrew Leigh Case’s last CKNHF Sell transaction on April 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.3%. This recent transaction decreases Andrew Leigh Case’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $20.59 million.

The company has a one-year high of $39.75 and a one-year low of $25.50. Currently, Clarkson has an average volume of 356. CKNHF’s market cap is $1.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -30.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $172.7K worth of CKNHF shares and purchased $221.5K worth of CKNHF shares. The insider sentiment on Clarkson has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors. The Support segment covers port and agency services representing ship agency services provided throughout the United Kingdom. The Research segment encompasses the provision of shipping-related information and publications. The company was founded by Horace Anderton Clarkson in 1852 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.