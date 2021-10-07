The Chief Executive Officer of Claritas Pharmaceuticals (Other OTC: KALTF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Claritas Pharmaceuticals (KALTF – Research Report), Andrew Salzman, sold shares of KALTF for $95.27K.

The company has a one-year high of $0.70 and a one-year low of $0.03.

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.