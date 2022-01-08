The Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report), Kurt Macalpine, exercised options to sell 4,346 CIFAF shares for a total transaction value of $116.4K.

In addition to Kurt Macalpine, 6 other CIFAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on CI Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $661 million and quarterly net profit of $43.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $510 million and had a net profit of $131 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.22 and a one-year low of $7.50. CIFAF’s market cap is $4.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.94.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.65M worth of CIFAF shares and purchased $668.1K worth of CIFAF shares. The insider sentiment on CI Financial has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.