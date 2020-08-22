The Chief Executive Officer of Ceva (NASDAQ: CEVA) is Selling Shares

On August 20, the Chief Executive Officer of Ceva (CEVA – Research Report), Gideon Wertheizer, sold shares of CEVA for $1.61M.

Following Gideon Wertheizer’s last CEVA Sell transaction on August 11, 2016, the stock climbed by 11.2%. In addition to Gideon Wertheizer, 5 other CEVA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ceva’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.61 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,090,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.50 and a one-year low of $20.45. CEVA’s market cap is $933 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 593.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.50, reflecting a -7.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ceva has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its portfolio include platforms for 5G baseband processing for handsets and radio access network; offerings for cellular internet of things; front-end voice and speech recognition software and algorithms with digital signal processing for voice enabled devices and AI assistants; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; and a self-contained AI processors. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.