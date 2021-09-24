The Chief Executive Officer of Central African Gold (Other OTC: NDENF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Central African Gold (NDENF – Research Report), Jack Stephen Barley, bought shares of NDENF for $75K.

Following this transaction Jack Stephen Barley’s holding in the company was increased by 27% to a total of $23.66K. This is Barley’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on RHWKF back in March 2017

NDENF’s market cap is $5.71 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.00. Currently, Central African Gold has an average volume of .

