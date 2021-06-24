The Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Growth Opportunity (Other OTC: CWWBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Growth Opportunity (CWWBF – Research Report), Sean Kenneth Conacher, bought shares of CWWBF for $2,325.

This recent transaction increases Sean Kenneth Conacher’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $57.57K.

Based on Cannabis Growth Opportunity’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.71 million and quarterly net profit of $11.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-2,771,825 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.02 million. CWWBF’s market cap is $9.94 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -13.00. Currently, Cannabis Growth Opportunity has an average volume of .

Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corp is an investment company. Its objectives are to provide shareholders long-term total return through capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed portfolio of securities of public and private companies operating in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or earnings from, products or services related to the cannabis industry.