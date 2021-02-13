The Chief Executive Officer of BTU Metals Corp (Other OTC: BTUMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of BTU Metals Corp (BTUMF – Research Report), Paul Eugene Wood, bought shares of BTUMF for $5,000.

This is Wood’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:TSK back in April 2019 Following this transaction Paul Eugene Wood’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $252.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BTUMF’s market cap is $10.46 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.10. Currently, BTU Metals Corp has an average volume of 10.00K. The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.00.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BTU Metals Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the identifying, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property. Its Projects include Galway Gold Property, Dixie Halo East Project, Dixie Halo South Project, Dixie Halo Southeast Project, Dixie Halo Southeast Extension Project, and others.