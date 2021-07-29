The Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra Energy (Other OTC: BNEFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra Energy (BNEFF – Research Report), George Frederick Fink, bought shares of BNEFF for $23.4K.

Based on Bonterra Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $48.79 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,684,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.56 million and had a GAAP net loss of $285 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.77 and a one-year low of $0.78.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $4.79, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bonterra Energy has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.