The Chief Executive Officer of Body & Mind (Other OTC: BMMJ) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Body & Mind (BMMJ – Research Report), Michael Mills, bought shares of BMMJ for $9,880.

This recent transaction increases Michael Mills’ holding in the company by 50% to a total of $24.8K. In addition to Michael Mills, one other BMMJ executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Body & Mind’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.32 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,194,901. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.24 million. BMMJ’s market cap is $47.15 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.80. Currently, Body & Mind has an average volume of 237.36K.

The insider sentiment on Body & Mind has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Body & Mind, Inc. engages in the provison of medical cannabis. Its products include finished flower buds, pre-rolled joints, BHO concentrates, disposable vape pens, distillate oil cartridges, rosin, and edibles. The company was founded on November 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.