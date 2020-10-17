The Chief Executive Officer of Blue Moon Zinc (Other OTC: BMOOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Moon Zinc (BMOOF – Research Report), Patrick John Mcgrath, bought shares of BMOOF for $56.48K.

Following this transaction Patrick John Mcgrath’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $637.5K. This is Mcgrath’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TLLZF back in October 2019

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.21. Currently, Blue Moon Zinc has an average volume of .

Blue Moon Zinc Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses on advancing its Blue Moon zinc property in California. The company was founded on January 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.