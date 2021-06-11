The Chief Executive Officer of BlockchainK2 (Other OTC: BIDCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of BlockchainK2 (BIDCF – Research Report), Sergei Stetsenko, bought shares of BIDCF for $75.85K.

Following this transaction Sergei Stetsenko’s holding in the company was increased by 47% to a total of $201K.

Based on BlockchainK2’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.34K and GAAP net loss of -$1,189,762. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1,562 and had a GAAP net loss of $190.5K. The company has a one-year high of $1.81 and a one-year low of $0.16.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company, which invests in block chain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors. It invests in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The company was founded on April 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.