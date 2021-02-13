The Chief Executive Officer of Black Tusk Resources (Other OTC: BTKRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Black Tusk Resources (BTKRF – Research Report), Richard Ryan Penn, sold shares of BTKRF for $4,730.

Over the last month, Richard Ryan Penn has reported another 57 Sell trades on BTKRF for a total of $472.3K. In addition to Richard Ryan Penn, 27 other BTKRF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Black Tusk Resources has an average volume of 475. BTKRF’s market cap is $7.18 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $815.4K worth of BTKRF shares and purchased $174.9K worth of BTKRF shares. The insider sentiment on Black Tusk Resources has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Black Tusk Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company based in Canada. The company is focused on gold development in North America. Its project includes Golden Valley, Cluster, and Goldsmith in the area of Quebec, Canada.