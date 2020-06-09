The Chief Executive Officer of Black Tusk Resources (Other OTC: BTKRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Black Tusk Resources (BTKRF – Research Report), Richard Ryan Penn, bought shares of BTKRF for $4,500.

This recent transaction increases Richard Ryan Penn’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $159.1K.

Currently, Black Tusk Resources has an average volume of 17.50K.

The insider sentiment on Black Tusk Resources has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Black Tusk Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company based in Canada. The company is focused on gold development in North America. Its project includes Golden Valley, Cluster, and Goldsmith in the area of Quebec, Canada.