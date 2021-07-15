The Chief Executive Officer of BIGG Digital Assets (Other OTC: BBKCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF – Research Report), Lance Morginn, bought shares of BBKCF for $5,700.

In addition to Lance Morginn, 2 other BBKCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on BIGG Digital Assets’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.67 million and quarterly net profit of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $380K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.01 and a one-year low of $0.09. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.07.

The insider sentiment on BIGG Digital Assets has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc owns, operates and invests in crypto businesses that support and enhance a compliant and regulated ecosystem.