The Chief Executive Officer of Big Yellow Group (Other OTC: BYLOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Yellow Group (BYLOF – Research Report), James Ernest Gibson, sold shares of BYLOF for $4.34M.

Following James Ernest Gibson’s last BYLOF Sell transaction on March 01, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.70 and a one-year low of $13.65. BYLOF’s market cap is $3.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.40. Currently, Big Yellow Group has an average volume of .

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $17.19, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.