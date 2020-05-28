The Chief Executive Officer of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Baytex Energy (BTE – Research Report), Edward David Lafehr, bought shares of BTE for $6,090.

This recent transaction increases Edward David Lafehr’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $244.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.19.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.42, reflecting a -24.3% downside.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.