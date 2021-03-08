The Chief Executive Officer of Baytex Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Baytex Energy (BTEGF – Research Report), Edward David Lafehr, exercised options to sell 168,490 BTEGF shares for a total transaction value of $215.7K.

Following this transaction Edward David Lafehr’s holding in the company was decreased by 30% to a total of $1.3 million. In addition to Edward David Lafehr, 10 other BTEGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

BTEGF’s market cap is $661 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a one-year high of $1.20 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.14, reflecting a -1.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $855.1K worth of BTEGF shares and purchased $61.88K worth of BTEGF shares. The insider sentiment on Baytex Energy has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Edward David Lafehr’s trades have generated a -0.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.