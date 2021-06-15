The Chief Executive Officer of Auxly Cannabis Group (Other OTC: CBWTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF – Research Report), Hugo M Alves, bought shares of CBWTF for $169.3K.

This recent transaction increases Hugo M Alves’ holding in the company by 16% to a total of $1.04 million.

Based on Auxly Cannabis Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.01 million and GAAP net loss of -$10,494,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.74 million. CBWTF’s market cap is $165 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10. Currently, Auxly Cannabis Group has an average volume of 229.93K.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in investment, and financial and banking solutions. It focuses on equity and debt investments in private and public companies in various industries, including the cannabis industry. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.