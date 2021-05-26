The Chief Executive Officer of ARC Resources (Other OTC: AETUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of ARC Resources (AETUF – Research Report), Terry Michael Anderson, bought shares of AETUF for $89.7K.

This recent transaction increases Terry Michael Anderson’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $2.68 million. In addition to Terry Michael Anderson, 3 other AETUF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on ARC Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $544 million and quarterly net profit of $178 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $284 million and had a GAAP net loss of $558 million. AETUF’s market cap is $5.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a one-year high of $7.93 and a one-year low of $3.22.

Starting in January 2021, AETUF received 26 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.40, reflecting a -23.8% downside. Six different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $841.9K worth of AETUF shares and purchased $321.3K worth of AETUF shares. The insider sentiment on ARC Resources has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John P. Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.