The Chief Executive Officer of APi Group (NYSE: APG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of APi Group (APG – Research Report), Russell E Becker, bought shares of APG for $2,486.

Following Russell E Becker’s last APG Buy transaction on February 24, 2021, the stock climbed by 3.2%. In addition to Russell E Becker, one other APG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on APi Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $978 million and quarterly net profit of $21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $889 million and had a net profit of $36 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.67 and a one-year low of $13.00. Currently, APi Group has an average volume of 716.13K.

Starting in September 2020, APG received 16 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on APi Group has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

APi Group Corp operates in three areas including Industrial Solutions, Safety Solutions, and Specialty Services. Its Industrial solutions segment provides a variety of specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the U.S. and Canada. The Safety Solutions segment provides fire protection solutions, HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems in North America. Its Specialty Services segment provides diversified infrastructure and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer and telecom infrastructure.