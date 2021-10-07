The Chief Executive Officer of APi Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of APi Group (APG – Research Report), Russell E Becker, exercised options to sell 67,734 APG shares for a total transaction value of $1.44M.

Following this transaction Russell E Becker’s holding in the company was decreased by 3% to a total of $59.53 million.

Based on APi Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $978 million and quarterly net profit of $21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $889 million and had a net profit of $36 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.67 and a one-year low of $13.76. APG’s market cap is $4.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.30.

APi Group Corp operates in three areas including Industrial Solutions, Safety Solutions, and Specialty Services. Its Industrial solutions segment provides a variety of specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the U.S. and Canada. The Safety Solutions segment provides fire protection solutions, HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems in North America. Its Specialty Services segment provides diversified infrastructure and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer and telecom infrastructure.